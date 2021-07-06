Salina, KS

Pat Benatar Coming Back to Salina

Todd PittengerJuly 6, 2021

Legendary rocker Pat Benatar is coming to Salina, along with her musical partner and husband Neil Giraldo. The duo are headed out on tour this fall, and will play at the Stiefel theatre on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to the Stiefel, Pat Benatar’s staggering vocals and take-no-prisoners attitude, along with Neil Giraldo’s trailblazing artistry as a guitarist, producer and songwriter forged the undeniable chemistry and unique sound that created some of rocks most memorable hits including Hit Me With Your Best Shot, We Belong, Invincible, Love Is A Battlefield, Promises In The Dark, We Live For Love, Heartbreaker, and Hell Is For Children.

Together they have created two multi-platinum, five platinum and three gold albums, as well as nineteen Top 40 hits. They have sold over thirty million records worldwide and have won an unprecedented four consecutive GRAMMY® awards.

Their rock and roll love affair has endured for more than three and a half decades. Pat and Neil continue to tour, selling out concerts everywhere. Their chemistry will undoubtedly be thrilling music fans forever.

Tickets to see Pat Benatar in Salina start at $55 and go on sale this Friday.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

