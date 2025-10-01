“Passport to the Arts” Project Launches

Several Salina arts organizations invite the public to join them in celebrating their anniversaries through an engaging community activity: “Passport to the Arts.”

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, participants are encouraged to visit the Salina Symphony, Theatre Salina, Salina Arts & Humanities, and the Smoky Hill Museum. By engaging with each organization, community members will collect unique hole punches on a designated punch card—each representing a successful visit to these cultural organizations.

Completion of the punch card enters you into a drawing for one of four exclusive gift packages. Each package contains special items or event tickets from two of the participating organizations, ensuring winners enjoy a variety of cultural experiences.

Activity Details:

Dates: October 6-31

Cost: Free to participate

Instructions: Start by visiting any participating organization to collect your punch card. Fill out the back of the punch card, get your first punch, and proceed to visit the other locations.

Each organization will draw a winner from the completed punch cards on November 5th. Must be 18+ to win. Winners will be announced and contacted shortly thereafter.

Locations:

Salina Symphony: 151 S Santa Fe Ave, Office Entrance, Second Floor, Salina, KS

Theatre Salina: 303 E Iron Ave, Salina, KS

Salina Arts & Humanities: 211 W Iron Ave, Second Floor, Salina, KS

Smoky Hill Museum: 211 W Iron Ave, Salina, KS

This activity provides an opportunity to deepen community engagement with Salina’s rich arts scene while celebrating the shared milestones of these storied organizations. The activity is also a celebration of National Arts & Humanities Month, a collective recognition of the importance of culture in America. Embrace the arts, explore shared history, and join the celebration.