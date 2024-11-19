Passenger Who Jumped Out of Fleeing Car During Chase, Facing Drug Charges

Police are looking for a driver who sped away from a patrol officer and led police on a chase.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on November 18th, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white, unknown make of car, in the 500 block of E. Elm.

Police say the vehicle began accelerating and did not stop when exiting an alleyway. As the vehicle neared Ash St, a male passenger jumped out as it was still moving and ran away.

The officer pursued the man on foot, with the assistance of a Sheriff’s Office K-9 and found him hiding under a trailer in the backyard of a residence, in 200 block of N. Oakdale.

Police arrested, 24-year old Daniel Burd who also has active warrants and was wanted for a pursuit case which occurred on November 13th, 2024.

Authorities allege they located over 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine on Burd. He was charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony obstruction

Felony flee and elude

Authorities are still looking for the car and driver who sped away.