Passenger Punched Driver in Car

An argument inside a vehicle turns into a single car crash.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 33-year-old man suffered minor injuries after a disagreement between the driver and his 30-year-old female passenger.

Police say the two got into an argument on Sunday in the 800 block of Hancock over where the woman should be dropped off. She allegedly hit the driver in the face with her fist causing him to lose control of the 2011 Ford Focus which jumped the curb and hit a tree.

The woman, who fled the scene – could face a possible charge of battery in the case.

The car had major front end damage and was towed from the scene.