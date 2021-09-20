Salina, KS

Passenger Killed in Truck Crash

Todd PittengerSeptember 20, 2021

A passenger was killed when a box truck crashed along Interstate 70 in Riley County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2019 International box truck was headed west when for an unknown reason it veered into the center median several times. The truck then rolled and came to rest on its passenger side in the median.

A passenger, indentified as 18-year-old Isabella Carroll from Hackensack, New Jersey, was killed in the crash. The driver and a second passenger both sustained only minor injuries.

The crash happened at 6:15 Monday morning on Interstate 70 mile post 317.4 or 18 miles East of Junction City.

