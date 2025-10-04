Passenger Killed in Truck Crash

A passenger in a small pickup truck was killed in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 135 in McPherson County on Friday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford Ranger pickup was headed south on I 135 when it went off the road to the left. As the driver overcorrected back onto the road the truck rolled multiple times, coming to rest in the southbound lanes facing southwest.

A passenger in the truck, 19-year-old Joel Guffey of Hutchinson, was killed in the crash. The driver, 20-year-old Bentley Eckhoff of Hutchinson, was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The Patrol says neither the driver nor the passenger was buckled up.

The crash happened at 5:40 Friday morning on I 135 a mile north of Quivera Road in McPherson County.