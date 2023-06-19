Passenger Jumping From SUV Killed

A woman was killed when she intentionally jumped out of a moving SUV on a Kansas Highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol a 2019 Dodge Journey was headed south on US 73 Highway in Brown County when the front seat passenger intentionally opened the front passenger side door and leaped out while the vehicle was in motion.

The passenger, identified as 33-year-old Kylee Dixon from Horton , Kansas, died at the scene.

The incident happened late Friday night on US 73 Highway in rural Brown County at milepost 91.8 Southbound or .3 mile North of Brown County Road 220.