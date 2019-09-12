Salina, KS

Now: 64 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 64 ° | Lo: 56 °

Passenger Ejected in Rollover Crash

Todd PittengerSeptember 12, 2019

One person was ejected in a single-vehicle rollover crash south of Salina late Thursday afternoon.

Saline County Sheriff Deputy Ricky Heinrich told KSAL News at the scene the crash a happened as a passenger car was headed north in the  8000 block of South Ohio Street. The driver lost control on the dirt road. The car swerved, and rolled into the ditch. It came to rest on its top.

 

Heinrich said there were three people in the car. He said reports indicated a male passenger was ejected as the car rolled. He was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center. Neither of the other two occupants were seriously injured.

Names, and more specific information about the injuries, were not immediately available at the scene.

The crash happened at around 4:30 Thursday afternoon, in the 8000 block of South Ohio Street, about a quarter of a mile north of Assaria Road.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Sports News

Royals go big on HRs for 4th straig...

CHICAGO -- Royals’ hitters are going to miss Guaranteed Rate Field. As they held on for their f...

September 12, 2019 Comments

Original Taco Grande Coming Back to...

Top News

September 12, 2019

Passenger Ejected in Rollover Crash

Top News

September 12, 2019

Donut Day Fund Raiser Planned

Kansas News

September 12, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Donut Day Fund Raiser Pla...
September 12, 2019Comments
Request Which Would Raise...
September 12, 2019Comments
Water At Salina Parks Rem...
September 12, 2019Comments
Adoption Special at Anima...
September 12, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH