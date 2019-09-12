Passenger Ejected in Rollover Crash

One person was ejected in a single-vehicle rollover crash south of Salina late Thursday afternoon.

Saline County Sheriff Deputy Ricky Heinrich told KSAL News at the scene the crash a happened as a passenger car was headed north in the 8000 block of South Ohio Street. The driver lost control on the dirt road. The car swerved, and rolled into the ditch. It came to rest on its top.

Heinrich said there were three people in the car. He said reports indicated a male passenger was ejected as the car rolled. He was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center. Neither of the other two occupants were seriously injured.

Names, and more specific information about the injuries, were not immediately available at the scene.

The crash happened at around 4:30 Thursday afternoon, in the 8000 block of South Ohio Street, about a quarter of a mile north of Assaria Road.