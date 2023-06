The Kansas City Royals (18-49) announced via Twitter on Wednesday that first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2023 season due to a shoulder injury.

Pasquantino had a batting average of .247 in 61 game thus far for the last-place Royals.