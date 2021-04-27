Salina, KS

Participate In Rural Housing Survey

Kansas Farm BureauApril 27, 2021

The Office of Rural Prosperity and Kansas Housing Resources Commission have been working on Kansas’ first comprehensive housing needs assessment in nearly 30 years. Since the study launch, work has been underway in taking the first step to more fully understanding where shortages exist in quality, affordable housing across the state.

There are three ways the public can provide feedback, which is critical in measuring community and stakeholder input:

  1. Complete the online survey, in English or Spanish.
  2. Take part in your region’s public listening session. Sessions will be available in person and virtually.
  3. Visit the Kansas Statewide Housing Needs Assessment webpage where you can learn more. The survey link and meeting details can also be found online: https://kshousingcorp.org/kansas-statewide-housing-needs-assessment-2021/.

