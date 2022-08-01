Part Time Officer Dies

A part-time police officer is dead following a Monday incident.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, its High Risk Warrant Team, supported by the Kansas Highway Patrol Special Response Team, were requested to assist in the execution of a search warrant in Macksville, Kansas.

On Monday at approximately 12:15 p.m., KBI agents arrived at 410 N. Sheaffer to execute a search warrant for Michael Lee, 41, of Macksville, Kansas. Lee was a City of Macksville employee, serving as a part time police officer. He was being investigated for the Crime of Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

When law enforcement attempted to execute the search warrant, Lee barricaded himself in his residence and refused to comply with law enforcement orders to come out. An arrest warrant was then obtained for Interference with Law Enforcement.

Shortly before 6:35 p.m., Lee opened the door and stepped into the threshold with a gun in hand. Law enforcement attempted to subdue him with less lethal techniques. At approximately 6:35 p.m., Lee shot himself to death.