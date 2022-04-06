Parking Lot Project to Begin

A project to fix issues in downtown parking lots is set to begin.

According to the City of Salina, on Monday Davis Concrete Construction of Salina will begin replacing the deteriorated curb and gutter in front of and entrance pavement to/from the parking lots west of 5th Street between Mulberry and Walnut Streets. The work will progress from south to north.

To minimize disruption and maximize available parking, one of the five entrances and parking aisles will be closed for one week each for the duration of construction.

The work is scheduled to be complete in five weeks on May 16, 2022, weather permitting.

The $110,000 project, which also includes the replacement of 29 sidewalk ramps throughout Salina, is part of the City’s $4.7 million 2022 street maintenance program.