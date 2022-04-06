Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 60 ° | Lo: 39 °

Parking Lot Project to Begin

Todd PittengerApril 6, 2022

A project to fix issues in downtown parking lots is set to begin.

According to the City of Salina, on Monday Davis Concrete Construction of Salina will begin replacing the deteriorated curb and gutter in front of and entrance pavement to/from the parking lots west of 5th Street between Mulberry and Walnut Streets. The work will progress from south to north.

To minimize disruption and maximize available parking, one of the five entrances and parking aisles will be closed for one week each for the duration of construction.

The work is scheduled to be complete in five weeks on May 16, 2022, weather permitting.

The $110,000 project, which also includes the replacement of 29 sidewalk ramps throughout Salina, is part of the City’s $4.7 million 2022 street maintenance program.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Army Munitions Removal Meeting Plan...

The U.S. Army and Fort Riley will host a virtual public meeting Thursday evening to discuss plans to...

April 6, 2022 Comments

Match Month Helps Post Rock Foundat...

Kansas News

April 6, 2022

Parking Lot Project to Begin

Top News

April 6, 2022

Body Found in River Identified

Top News

April 6, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Army Munitions Removal Me...
April 6, 2022Comments
Match Month Helps Post Ro...
April 6, 2022Comments
Dancing and Drugs
April 6, 2022Comments
Governor Declares State O...
April 6, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra