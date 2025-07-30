Parking Lot Disturbance Prompts Arrest

A disturbance in a store parking lot in which pepper spray was discharged prompted an arrest.

According to Salina Police, at about noon on Tuesday officers were dispatched to Dollar General at 2000 S. 9th Street in reference to a physical disturbance in the parking lot. The incident had been reported by multiple citizens in the area.

Both involved parties had left the area prior to officers’ arrival. The male subject involved called shortly after the initial report and officers made contact with him.

The male, 39 years old of Salina, advised he had been in the business with a 5-year-old male relative and a known female associate identified as 29-year-old Courtney Vaughns of Salina. The male indicated a verbal argument began in the store and Vaughns walked about followed by the victim.

Vaughns allegedly began swinging at the male and struck him. The male took vehicle keys from Vaughns and placed the child in the vehicle as Vaughns continued to physically strike him. The male then got into the vehicle and Vaughns sprayed pepper spray into the vehicle striking both the male and the child with the spray. The male then left the area. EMS was denied

Officers located Vaughns in the 1800 block of S. 9th and took her into custody.

Vaughns was booked into the Saline County Jail on 2 counts of Domestic Battery, 2 counts of Battery, Endangering a Child, and Interference with Law Enforcement.