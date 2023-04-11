Parker three-peats as KCAC Track Field Athlete of the Week

Thrice is nice for Kansas Wesleyan’s Cole Parker (SR/Corning, Calif.). For the third consecutive week, Parker has been named as the KCAC Track and Field Field Athlete of the Week for his efforts for the Coyotes. The KCAC Player of the Week Program is selected by a vote of conference sports information directors and is presented at the conference level by Equity Bank.

Parker had another fantastic meet for the Coyotes. He placed sixth in the Shot Put with a mark of 15.10m, and placed fifth in the javelin, breaking the KWU school record in that event with a mark of 57.02m and hitting the NAIA “A” Standard.

The Coyotes are back in action this weekend at the 100th running of the Kansas Relays in Lawrence, and at the Bethel Invitational.