Parker McCollum Coming to Salina

An award-winning, multi-platinum selling country music star is heading out on tour, and will make a stop in Salina this spring.

Singer/songwriter Parker McCollum will head out on a 41-date tour to start the new year. The “U.S. Burn It Down Tour 2024” will bring McCollum to audiences across the nation. The tour will kick off in Spokane, WA, on January 18, and include a stop at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina on Thursday, May 2nd , 2024.

In addition, joining McCollum on select dates throughout the tour will be special guests Corey Kent, Larry Fleet, George Birge, and Catie Offerman.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of McCollum’s latest release, the critically acclaimed album “Never Enough” which includes his certified Platinum hit, “Handle On You,” and his explosive current radio single, “Burn It Down.” Most recently, he was notably nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 57th Annual CMA Awards.

Tickets will be available starting with presales beginning on October 17. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, October 20 at 10 am.

