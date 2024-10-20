Park Plans Impress Commissioners

A new and improved Jerry Ivey Memorial Park is progressing toward becoming a reality.

Salina City Commissioners Monday got a peek at how the park project is progressing. Salina Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hammond displayed preliminary designs for the improvements and additions that are soon to be constructed at Jerry Ivey Memorial Park. The illustrations consisted of the new park design, water wall, and splash pad.

George Butler and Associates designer Jim Schuessler provided sketches for a memorial to the park’s namesake officer Jerry Ivey, a water wall, and a splash pad.

The memorial displayed mock illustration of pathways and also showed aerial views of the desired infrastructure.

The 8-foot water wall depicted sections of how it would look. Hammond said there will be “construction limits” with preserving trees and possibly removing one for the establishment of the water well. He said trees will also be trimmed to keep the leaves out of the well.

The splash pad will consist of features such as LED light water jets, geysers, stream jets, sea crawlers, junior water jewels, and triple arch jets.

Commissioner Dr. Trent Davis said he thinks the designs that were shown are “very nice.” City Commissioners also commented on how they were impressed and look forward to the overall designs.

The final design will be official on October 31st. Construction on the project, which will cost a little over $1 million, will begin in January 2025, with a target completion date of June 1st, 2025.