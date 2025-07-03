Park Fire Prompts Arrest

A fire in a Salina park which was started by the irresponsible use fireworks prompted the arrest of a teenager on Wednesday.

According to Salina Police, the fire department responded to Indian Rock Park in reference to a grass fire. A passerby reported seeing a juvenile throwing fireworks into the tall grass near the park bathroom. The fire was extinguished.

Two juveniles, both 16 years of age, were located in the area, which the passerby identified as the subjects involved. It was determined the fireworks were purchased in the city of Minneapolis and the subjects went to Indian Rock Park to set them off.

One of the males, from Salina, admitted to lighting a fire work and throwing into the grass where it detonated and started a grass fire. The juvenile was taken into custody and is being referred for one count of arson.

Damage was estimated at $100.