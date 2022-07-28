Parents Sentenced for Death of Child

The parents of a Wichita boy who was found dead are heading to prison.

Twenty-six-year-old Brandi Marchant pleaded guilty yesterday to second-degree reckless murder, aggravated kidnapping and child abuse and was sentenced to nearly 27 years in prison. The child, two-year-old Zaiden Javonovich was found dead in a playpen at a mobile home in the 45-hundred-block of South Hydraulic in 2019.

The child’s father, 31-year-old Patrick Javonovich, was sentenced to nearly 27-years in prison after pleading guilty to the same charges last week.