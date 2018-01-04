Parents Arrested, Daughter in Protective Custody

A Salina couple is jailed on charges of child endangerment after they were found hiding from police in an apartment.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 31-year-old Robert Moreno and his wife 31-year-old Meaghan Moreno were taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon after Meaghan called police and said someone was hurt inside their apartment.

Officers arrived moments later and could not get anyone to answer the door at 737 Fairdale.

A landlord supplied the key and once inside police found the Morenos and their 4-year-old daughter hiding in a bedroom.

Police took the girl into protective custody and arrested her parents for aggravated endangerment of a child and drug charges after discovering Meaghan was under the influence of illegal drugs.

Officers also found 8-grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the home.

Captain Forrester says officers determined that no one was hurt inside the apartment as Mrs. Moreno had first told dispatchers.