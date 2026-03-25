Parasite Season For Sheep and Goats

With the beginning of spring, K-State Extension small ruminant specialist Kelsey Bentley warns that parasite pressure in sheep and goats is entering a critical season, putting flocks and herds at heightened risk for health and production losses.

She says the most common internal parasites include gastrointestinal worms in adult animals and coccidia in young lambs and kids. Among these, Haemonchus contortus, commonly known as the barber pole worm, is the most economically damaging, causing rapid blood loss and severe anemia.

Other common worms, including the black scour worm and brown stomach worm, often occur alongside barber pole infections, compounding production losses.

In young animals, coccidia are the primary concern. These microscopic parasites damage the intestinal lining, especially in overcrowded or damp environments and during stressful events, such as weaning.

“Producers should be watching closely for signs like anemia, weight loss, diarrhea and overall unthrifty appearance,” Bentley said. “In severe cases, animals may decline quickly or even die before obvious symptoms appear.”

Effective parasite control requires a combination of management strategies. Bentley recommends maintaining proper pasture rotation, avoiding overgrazing and ensuring animals receive adequate nutrition to support immune function. Tools such as FAMACHA scoring, body condition evaluation and fecal egg counts can help identify animals that truly need treatment.

Rather than routine whole-herd deworming, experts emphasize targeted treatment to slow the development of drug resistance. Oral dewormers are preferred for gastrointestinal parasites, as they are more effective than injectable or pour-on formulations in small ruminants.

To prevent coccidiosis, Bentley says keeping pens clean and dry, minimizing overcrowding, and reducing stress are critical steps. In some cases, medicated feeds containing approved coccidiostats may be used under veterinary guidance.

Treatment options such as amprolium or sulfa-based medications should also be used in consultation with a veterinarian.

Bentley cautions producers to only use products that are approved or prescribed for sheep and goats. Certain medications, such as toltrazuril-type products, are not labeled for use in these species in the United States and should be avoided.

“Working closely with a veterinarian is key to developing an effective parasite control program,” Bentley said. “They can help with diagnostics, treatment plans, and ensuring proper product use and withdrawal times.”

Producers seeking additional resources can visit the American Consortium for Small Ruminant Parasite Control at www.wormx.info or contact their local extension office for guidance.

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