Parade Ushers in “Fairadise”

A parade down Santa Fe Thursday evening kicked off the fun and festivities of a re-imagined Tri-Rivers Fair. A crowd gathered to wave, cheer, and gather candy from the wide variety of colorful, and sometimes loud entries. Participants and bystanders enjoyed a pleasant evening of mild temperatures.

Traditionally held during the first full week of August, the fair this year is taking place a week earlier, over a streamlined four-day Thursday – Sunday schedule.

For the first time, the fair will have a theme. This year’s theme is “Fairadise”. This tropical-inspired theme is designed to bring a fun and festive atmosphere to all fair activities, from the parade to exhibits and contests, entertainment, and decor.

Sticking with the “Fairadise” theme there will an “Inflatable Island”, taking the place of the carnival. There won’t be a traditional carnival this year due to circumstances beyond the fair’s control. “Inflatable Island” is a brand-new experience featuring a huge lineup of inflatables for all ages—from kids to teens to adults. Bounce, slide, race, and play your way through “Inflatable Island”.

You can discover unique finds, handmade goods, local services, and more at the Fair Marketplace, open during the Tri-Rivers Fair! From one-of-a-kind crafts to community favorites, it’s the perfect place to browse, shop, and support local vendors. The marketplace will be open throughout fair week in Kenwood Hall. Admission is free with your fair visit. All are invited to come for the fun, and stay for the shopping.

Along with the changes, the 2025 Tri-Rivers Fair will continue to feature all the beloved traditions, including 4-H and open-class exhibits, livestock shows, demolition derby, live entertainment, a parade, delicious fair food, and family-friendly attractions.

