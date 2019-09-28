Parade Day at Street Fair

Before Saturday’s rain showers fell, Salinans were treated to a parade down 7th Street as the opening act of the 2019 Smoky Hill Street Fair marched on by.

Piles of Kettle Corn await the curious and the hungry.

This year’s Street Fair included food vendors, make and take crafts, demonstrators plus an Old West area for activities that included roping a steer and talking to buffalo hunters.

Wild Bill Hickok’s crew was on hand to show the youngsters how to hunt bison.

Getting ready for the show while Salina Central’s Marching Band celebrates the sound of music.

Revolution Dancers and Salina South High’s Marching Band engage the crowd.

Cadets with the Civil Air Patrol’s Smoky Hills Squadron march through downtown with Old Glory.