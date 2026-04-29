Parade Celebrates Mobility with Amtrykes

Noon Network AMBUCS hosted its Third Annual Amtryke Parade, bringing together Amtryke riders, their families, volunteers, and community partners for a joyful celebration of mobility and independence.

So far this year, Noon Network AMBUCS has provided more than 20 Amtrykes to children and individuals in the Salina area. All riders who have received Amtrykes through the chapter were invited to participate in the parade, showcasing their bikes while enjoying time with family and friends.

The parade route circled the fully accessible playground at Coronado Elementary School, a space originally sponsored by Noon Network AMBUCS and Salina AM AMBUCS in 2013. Throughout the event, the atmosphere was filled with smiles, laughter, and emotional moments as families celebrated milestones and shared in the joy of the day.

Support extended beyond the parade itself. Dave Tangeman of Salina AM AMBUCS was on-site to assist with any mechanical needs, and several therapists attended to evaluate riders and make adjustments to ensure each Amtryke was safe and comfortable. Shayla Trost, PT and Noon Network member, provided families with valuable resources and information about parent support group opportunities.

Kathy Butala, Ambility Chair, expressed her gratitude and enthusiasm for the turnout. “I was thrilled with the response from our riders and families,” she said. “My goal was to celebrate our riders, to let them know we never forget them, and that they are not alone.”

About Noon Network AMBUCS

Noon Network AMBUCS is a nonprofit service organization dedicated to creating mobility and independence for people with disabilities. Through its Amtryke program, the organization provides adaptive tricycles to individuals with mobility challenges, helping them experience the freedom of movement and the joy of riding. In addition to the Amtryke program, Noon Network AMBUCS supports accessibility initiatives, scholarships for therapy students, and community projects that enhance inclusion and quality of life in the Salina area.

For more information about Noon Network AMBUCS or to get involved, visit noonambucs.com.

KSAL file photo