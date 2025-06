Salina Police are investigating a convenience store burglary.

According to police, at about 5:30 in the morning on Monday officers responded to Rod’s 2, at 1339 N. 9th, in reference to a burglary. A person delivering morning papers had arrived at the business when they observed the glass door to the business shattered.

Upon entry the suspect(s) threw numerous items across the floor.

An inventory is being conducted to determine total loss and damage. The investigation is on-going.