Paper Carrier’s Car Stolen, Arrest Made

A Salina man is in jail after allegedly stealing a couple of cars and dragging a newspaper carrier down the road who confronted him.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 38-year-old Hassan Williford was arrested in Morris County over the weekend after an attempted home burglary and a string of vehicle thefts.

Sheriff Soldan says Williford got into a friend’s Honda Civic in Mitchell County and did not return. He then showed up in Gypsum around 4am, pulling up behind 84-year-old Robert Rogers’ Subaru Legacy station wagon as he delivered papers on Saturday.

As Rogers left his vehicle to walk up to a porch on Maple Street – Williford jumped in the car and began driving away. Rogers confronted the suspect and was reportedly drug about 20-yards before he let go and suffered some road rash. Hours later, a homeowner in Morris County called for help as Williford tried to break into his house.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Saline County Jail and could face multiple charges including aggravated robbery.