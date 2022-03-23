Salina, KS

Now: 40 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 43 ° | Lo: 35 °

Pancake Feast, Auction, Raffle to Benefit Honor Flight Program

Todd PittengerMarch 23, 2022

A fund raising event for the Kansas Honor Flight program is planned in Salina this weekend. The Salina VFW is hosting a March Madness Kansas Honor Flight Pancake Dinner on Saturday.

The Kansas Honor Flight organization’s mission is to transport veterans to our nation’s capital to visit the memorials at no cost to them. World War II veterans have priority, with Korea and Vietnam vets following in that order.

Organizers tell KSAL News representatives from the honor flight program will be at the dinner in Salina to sign up veterans for the actual flights. Representatives from the  VFW, VFW Auxiliary, American Legion, Sons of American Legion, and Special Salina Sorority Sisters will also be there along with family, friends, and many other volunteers.

The March Madness Kansas Honor Flight Pancake Dinner costs $7 per person. It includes all you can eat pancakes, two pieces of sausage, coffee, orange juice, water, and a cash bar. There will also be a silent auction, a live auction, and a 50/50 raffle, and a bake sale.

The Salina VFW March Madness Kansas Honor Flight Pancake Dinner is this Saturday from 4pm – 7pm, at the VFW Post located at 1108 W. Crawford.  The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Pancake Feast, Auction, Raffle to B...

A fund raising event for the Kansas Honor Flight program is planned in Salina this weekend. The Sali...

March 23, 2022 Comments

USD 305 Plans For Severe Weather

Top News

March 23, 2022

Suspected Arsonist Caught

Kansas News

March 23, 2022

Storage Unit and RV Burglarized

Kansas News

March 23, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Pancake Feast, Auction, R...
March 23, 2022Comments
Suspected Arsonist Caught
March 23, 2022Comments
Storage Unit and RV Burgl...
March 23, 2022Comments
570,000 Chickens to be Sl...
March 23, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices