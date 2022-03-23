Pancake Feast, Auction, Raffle to Benefit Honor Flight Program

A fund raising event for the Kansas Honor Flight program is planned in Salina this weekend. The Salina VFW is hosting a March Madness Kansas Honor Flight Pancake Dinner on Saturday.

The Kansas Honor Flight organization’s mission is to transport veterans to our nation’s capital to visit the memorials at no cost to them. World War II veterans have priority, with Korea and Vietnam vets following in that order.

Organizers tell KSAL News representatives from the honor flight program will be at the dinner in Salina to sign up veterans for the actual flights. Representatives from the VFW, VFW Auxiliary, American Legion, Sons of American Legion, and Special Salina Sorority Sisters will also be there along with family, friends, and many other volunteers.

The March Madness Kansas Honor Flight Pancake Dinner costs $7 per person. It includes all you can eat pancakes, two pieces of sausage, coffee, orange juice, water, and a cash bar. There will also be a silent auction, a live auction, and a 50/50 raffle, and a bake sale.

The Salina VFW March Madness Kansas Honor Flight Pancake Dinner is this Saturday from 4pm – 7pm, at the VFW Post located at 1108 W. Crawford. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.