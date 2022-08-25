Pair of late goals pushes (12) Bellevue past Men’s Soccer 3-1

BELLEVUE, Neb. – A pair of goals by No. 12 ranked Bellevue in the final 10 minutes of the match spoiled a chance for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes to upset the Bruins on Wednesday night at Papillion Landing. Bellevue would come away with a 3-1 win over the Coyotes.

Bellevue scored the first goal of the match early, just 10 minutes in, making it 1-0. The score would remain the same until the 63rd minute when the Coyotes broke through.

Steven Moya (SR/Whittier, Calif.) scored the goal for the Coyotes, after receiving a cross from Guilherme Ayres (SO/Goiania, Goias, Brazil). Moya found himself unmarked in the box and had the easy scoring chance.

Bellevue regained the lead in the 81st minute and added an insurance goal in the 84th to come away with the 3-1 win.

Bellevue outshot the Coyotes 23-4 in the match. Ayres had two of KWU’s four shots. Oswaldo Diaz-Lopez (SO/Bryan, Texas) had six saves for the Coyotes.

KWU retuns to action on Saturday for the home opener, hosting the Oklahoma City University Stars at 8:30 p.m., at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

Kansas Wesleyan is inviting members of the community to Saturday’s soccer matches, which are the first regular-season home contests of the season for the Coyotes. There will be a community cookout on the Graves Family Sports Complex concourse starting at 5:30 p.m. and running until approximately 7 p.m. Community members can enjoy the cookout and the soccer matches for $5, which covers the meal and the game ticket.