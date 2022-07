Two suspects in a Pawnee County, Kansas cattle-theft case will go before a judge in September.

This according to local authorities, who say Ruben Lopez-Lupercia and Axel Gomez-Saldana were each charged Wednesday with a single count of felony theft.

The pair reportedly are accused of stealing 11 heifers from their employer in December, and then trying to sell the livestock at a La Crosse cattle barn