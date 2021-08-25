Salina, KS

Paint Sprayer Stolen

KSAL StaffAugust 25, 2021

A paint sprayer was stolen Tuesday afternoon in Salina.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that it was taken between 12:30 and 2:15 in the 200 block of South Fourth Street. Jason Maas, a 48-year-old Salina man, is the owner.

Maas was in the neighborhood painting, and the sprayer machine was in the back of his Ford truck. At some point while working, Maas noticed it was gone. He said it has 100 feet of hose and requires two people to lift.

The paint sprayer is valued at $4,000. There are no suspects and no video surveillance footage at this time.

