Package Deal for Better Health Insurance

Linking hundreds and hundreds of Kansas companies and their employees is the plan to capitalize on lowering healthcare costs.

Eric Brown President, CEO at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce tells KSAL News that the Chamber Blue of Kansas partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas is a chance for small companies to have access to solid health insurance for their workers.

Brown added that the Chamber Blue of Kansas program is a partnership with 45 other chambers of commerce across the state to create an association healthcare plan in conjunction with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas.

“For our Chamber, we have less than 10 individuals on our insurance but with this, we hope to have hundreds, if not thousands, in one group that will allow us access to more long-term stability, better insurance plan options, and potentially better rates,” Brown said.

Learn more online at www.bcbsks.com/chamberblueks or by calling the Chamber at 785-827-9301.