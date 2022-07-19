Salina, KS

Now: 93 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 111 ° | Lo: 71 °

Package Deal for Better Health Insurance

Jeff GarretsonJuly 19, 2022

Linking hundreds and hundreds of Kansas companies and their employees is the plan to capitalize on lowering healthcare costs.

Eric Brown President, CEO at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce tells KSAL News that the Chamber Blue of Kansas partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas is a chance for small companies to have access to solid health insurance for their workers.

 

Brown added that the Chamber Blue of Kansas program is a partnership with 45 other chambers of commerce across the state to create an association healthcare plan in conjunction with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas.

“For our Chamber, we have less than 10 individuals on our insurance but with this, we hope to have hundreds, if not thousands, in one group that will allow us access to more long-term stability, better insurance plan options, and potentially better rates,” Brown said.

Learn more online at www.bcbsks.com/chamberblueks or by calling the Chamber at 785-827-9301.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Package Deal for Better Health Insu...

Linking hundreds and hundreds of Kansas companies and their employees is the plan to capitalize on l...

July 19, 2022 Comments

USD 305 Walk-In Enrollment Tuesday

Kansas News

July 19, 2022

Dinosaur Experience Coming to Salin...

Kansas News

July 19, 2022

Salvation Army Planning Big Weekend...

Top News

July 19, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Package Deal for Better H...
July 19, 2022Comments
USD 305 Walk-In Enrollmen...
July 19, 2022Comments
Dinosaur Experience Comin...
July 19, 2022Comments
Cruise Control on Ninth L...
July 19, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra