Ozuna earns KCAC Women’s Basketball weekly honor

Kansas Wesleyan’s Odessa Ozuna has been selected as the KCAC Women’s Basketball Offensive Player of the Week for her efforts in a pair of games for the Coyotes last week. Ozuna’s selection comes from a group of nominees from KCAC institutions and is selected by conference athletics communications professionals.





Ozuna was pivotal in helping KWU go 1-1 last week, including a win in double overtime at Sterling, the first win for the Coyotes in Sterling since 2020.





Ozuna was tremendous in her first career start in the overtime win against Sterling. She scored 26 points, hitting 5 3-pointers helping the Coyotes win in Sterling for the first time since 2020. 12 of her 26 points came in the two overtime periods, and she hit free throws to force the second overtime, tying things up at 81 all. She continued her excellent week adding 21 points off the bench against Oklahoma Wesleyan, leading all scorers in the game. She provided a needed spark off the bench, helping the team rally from a deficit in the first quarter with eight straight points.





KWU is 9-9 overall and 7-5 in the KCAC heading into action this week at Bethel on Wednesday and at Friends on Saturday.