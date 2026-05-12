Owning the River

The City of Salina is in the process of purchasing land that is connected to the upcoming Smoky Hill River Project.

Over 40 property owners that have land connected to the river channel are being approached with compensation packages.

City Manager Jacob Wood joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra and says the negotiations are underway.

Riverbank property is what is being sought. No homes will be lost. The only structure impacted is a storage building owned by Salina Theatre.

The City needs to own and control the property stretching from both high banks of the river to start the clock on the building seven bridges along the 6 miles of river that will be flowing through town. The bridges will replace currently existing box culverts to allow water flow and river traffic like kayaks and small boats.

New bridges will be located at Lakewood Park, Elm Street, Ash Street, Iron Street, The Midway, YMCA Drive and South Ohio Street.

There will be 6.3 miles of trails along the river, which on most parts will be 10 feet wide concrete. The trails will have lighting, and will connect to the levee system for two more miles.