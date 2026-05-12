Baby Death Case Court Appearance Postponed

A Salina woman facing murder charges in connection with the death of her 5-month-old son was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing to decide if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial. Instead, it was postponed when the judge was informed that 21-year-old Adyson Burr was unavailable because she is receiving treatment at a hospital.

Judge Amy Norton rescheduled a status update for later this month.

The case stems from the death of Burr’s son. Back on Monday, January 12th, first responders were sent to a home in central Salina to a medical call. Just prior to the call, one of the occupants had discovered the 5-month-old boy unresponsive in his crib. Officers and medics discovered the child deceased.

After both adult occupants of the home were interviewed, Burr was arrested on charges which include:

1st Degree Homicide

Child Abuse

Burr, who on March 26th was deemed competent to stand trial, is being held in the Saline County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.