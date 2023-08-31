Owner Loses Control of Burn Pit Fire

A fire that started in a burn pit guts a camper just northeast of town.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that a crew from Rural Fire District #5 was sent to the 1800 block of East Old 40 Highway on Wednesday afternoon just after 1pm to the report of a grass fire.

Deputies say a 53-year-old resident was burning refuse in a pit when the wind picked up and flames jumped onto the grass. Moments later an old camper was engulfed in flames and destroyed.

No one was hurt, and the property owner was cited for a burn permit violation.

The camper was valued at $200.