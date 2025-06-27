Over Three Decades of Service

Over the past 34 years the Salina Salvation Army has been under the command of 23 different officers. One person has been a constant, though, managing the office and doing any other task needed. That person is Roxanne Matous, and as of Friday she is officially retired.

Over the years Matous has played a key role in some of the Salvation Army’s most important projects. The Kettle Campaign fund raising effort, the Angel Tree effort to gather Christmas gifts for children, the free community Thanksgiving dinner, and much more.

Matous began with the agency in June of 1991. She tells KSAL News though she has seen lots of change over the years, one thing that hasn’t changed is the mission of the Salvation Army.

Matous says some of the most important work she has been involved with is helping people when they need it the most, especially following a disaster. Some of her proudest moments were “helping with the tornado in Greensburg, and helping people get back on their feet”.

She says there have been stressful, and even heartbreaking times, most notably when someone is in need of assistance but there is nothing the agency can do to help them.

Lt. Luke Hirsch has worked with Matous for the last 5 years. He tells KSAL News she has been the “glue that holds us together”.

Matous says she most looks forward to not being on call all of the time, and being able to spend holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas at home with her family. After her final day of work Friday she’s headed off vacation with her family in Branson, Missouri.

As for future plans, Matous would like to spend more time with family and friends, and travel. There’s a pretty good possibility that the community hasn’t seen the last of her, as she said she is exploring some volunteer opportunities.

Matous is leaving her duties with Alma Triana, who is taking over as office manager.