Over 9 Tons of Unused Medicine Destroyed

Kansans safely disposed of more than 9 tons of unused and unwanted medicines during National Drug Take-Back Day on April 24th.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, law enforcement officers collected 18,880 pounds of medicines at 124 locations throughout the state during the event, according to a report from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration. This was the largest amount of medications collected in Kansas since the event began in 2010, eclipsing the previous mark of 17,230 pounds collected in April 2018.

“Safe storage and proper disposal are the keys to preventing the accidental or intentional misuse of prescription medications,” Schmidt said. “Kansans continue to recognize the importance of safely disposing of their unused medicines during these Drug Take-Back events. I appreciate the leadership of the DEA and local law enforcement agencies in providing this service for Kansans.”

Kansans have safely destroyed a total of 221,914 pounds of medications in the 20 collection days that have been held since 2010. Law enforcement agencies turn the drugs they collect over to the DEA, which safely destroys the medications.

Unused prescriptions can be turned in year-round at many local law enforcement locations as well as a limited number of other locations. Kansans should contact their local sheriff’s office or police department for more information.