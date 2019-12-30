Salina, KS

Over $80,000 in Student Scholarships Available

Megan RoblDecember 30, 2019

The Greater Salina Community Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2020-2021 school year.

This year more than $80,000 will be distributed to area students through the foundation’s 31 scholarship funds. Eligible scholarship applicants include graduating high school seniors, current college students and non-traditional students.

Each scholarship has a unique set of criteria established by donors to the foundation. Depending on the scholarship, awards range from $250 to $10,000, and some are renewable for up to four years. Scholarships are not necessarily based on financial need.

All scholarship applications must be submitted through the community foundation’s online scholarship portal by February 15, 2020. Scholarships will be awarded by mid-April. The application portal and individual scholarship guidelines can be found at www.gscf.org/scholarships.

Last year, the foundation awarded over $60,000 to 48 students in north central Kansas.

For more information, please call Jessica Fuller, grants and scholarships coordinator, at 785-823-1800.

