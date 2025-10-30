Over $7,000 Raised to Save Drive-In

Fans of the Kanopolis Drive-In rallied in Salina Thursday, and by the end of the day over $7,000 was donated to help with the purchase of a new digital projector.

Earlier this fall the digital projector melted down, and can’t be fixed, putting the future of the drive-in in jeopardy. A new projector will cost $130,000.

Y93.7’s Hannah Holt jumped into action, with the help of JRI Hospitality, to raise some cash. Holt started the day at 7 am at Mokas on E. Crawford, before climbing onto the roof next door at Freddy’s Frozen Custard. By the time she climbed down at 7 pm she had collected $3,504.76 in donations, which was then matched by JRI, for a total of $7,009.52.

Jessica Eagle-Moyer and her husband Tyson own the drive-in, have been dealing with the projector challenge. Fans of the outdoor theatre immediately came forward wanting to help.

Jessica told KSAL News she is grateful to everyone who made a donation. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/jessica-01.mp3

Jessica says from day one, people have been asking how they can help. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/jessica-02.mp3

Another fundraising event is planned for this Saturday. A Show ‘N Shine car show with a Chili Cook-off contest will take place at the drive-in. Donations can also be made online here.

The Kanopolis Drive-In is one of only three remaining drive-in theaters in Kansas.