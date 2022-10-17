Salina, KS

Over 7 Lbs of Pot Seized During Arrests

KSAL StaffOctober 17, 2022

A traffic stop leads to a couple of drug arrests in connection to multiple bags of marijuana found in a pickup.

According to Police Captain Gary Hanus, Sunday afternoon around 3pm a patrol officer ran a tag check on pickup that was being operated by 20-year-old Raul Guillen-Garcia and discovered the driver had a suspended license.

Upon making contact with Garcia, the officer noticed the strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the 2009 Chevy Silverado.

A search of the vehicle revealed over 7.5 pounds of pot packaged up for possible sales, drug paraphernalia and suspected drug proceeds.

Garcia and his passenger, 19-year-old Azure Matson are now facing multiple charges that could include possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, drug proceeds and possession of drug paraphernalia.

