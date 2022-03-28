Over $600,000 in Damage and Losses in Fire

A Friday night fire has led to a large loss for two area residents.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that at 8:58 p.m., deputies were sent to the 2500 block of Cottonwood Lane in northwestern Saline County for reports of a fire.

The flames had taken over a shed, and despite the effort from the deputies and Rural Fire District No. 7, it was a complete loss.

Upon further investigation, Melander said a 38-year-old man who lived on the property was working on a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta at the time, and the Jetta caught on fire for an unknown reason.

The man called 911 as the fire spread to the rest of the shed.

The Jetta, belonging to a 64-year-old woman from Salina, was lost in the fire, as well as the building, a motorcycle, a dirt bike and various tools.

Melander said the total in losses and damage for everything is estimated at $637,300. No signs of suspicious activity have been involved in the case.

Photos Courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office