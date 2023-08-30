Over $4M in Unclaimed Property in Saline County

There is over $4 million of unclaimed property and cash in Saline County. Saline County Treasurer Jim DuBois, in tandem with State Treasurer Steven Johnson, are taking proactive steps to ensure that residents are aware of and can easily access any unclaimed property that may rightfully be theirs. According to the County, with over $4 million in unclaimed property in Saline County, the push is on to ensure these funds find their way back to their rightful owners. “We understand the importance of every dollar for our residents, and we’re dedicated to bridging the gap between our community members and their unclaimed assets,” explains DuBois. “Every unclaimed dollar represents a missed opportunity, unpaid bill, or a treat forgone. It’s essential we get these funds back into the hands they belong to.” A dedicated kiosk has been installed in front of the Tag Office within the City/County building to simplify this process. Residents can access this kiosk to search for any property or funds owed to them. Moreover, those who prefer an online search from the comfort of their homes can visit the state’s dedicated unclaimed property website: https://unclaimedproperty.ks. gov/. Residents are encouraged to take a few minutes out of their day to perform this search. The process is straightforward, and the potential rewards can be substantial.