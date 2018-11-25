Salina, KS

Now: 27 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 27 ° | Lo: 16 °

BREAKING NEWS

Over 500 Children Depending On Angel Tree

KSAL StaffNovember 25, 2018

The Salina Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Project is underway. They are seeking help for over 500 area children in need.

This year there are 567 angels on the tree. Each angel represents an area child 12-years-old or younger who without a little help, might not otherwise have much of a Christmas. The angel has on it information including shoe and clothing sizes to help in purchasing individual gifts for each child.

Captain Lynn Lopez tells KSAL News that the goal is to have good-hearted people select an angel, and to then purchase gifts for the child.

 

 

Once gifts are purchased they need to be returned before December 9th to the Angel Tree, unwrapped with the angel.

The Angel Tree is located inside the Salina Central Mall, at the south end near JC Penney.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Over 500 Children Depending On Ange...

The Salina Salvation Army's Angel Tree Project is underway. They are seeking help for over 500 area ...

November 25, 2018 Comments

VIDEO: Blizzard Roars Across Kansas

Top News

November 25, 2018

Online Shoppers Ready For Cyber Mon...

Kansas News

November 25, 2018

FINAL FOUR: Coyotes Advance to NAIA...

Sports News

November 24, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Online Shoppers Ready For...
November 25, 2018Comments
Teen Hurt in Four-Wheeler...
November 24, 2018Comments
“Shop Small” ...
November 23, 2018Comments
Think Safety as Christmas...
November 23, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH