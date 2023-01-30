VIDEO: Over 400 at “Real Men Sing” Event

A vocal workshop at Bethany College attracted over 400 area high school students.

According to Bethany, on Thursday of last week the “Real Men Sing” vocal workshop brought over 400 young men, grades 5-12, from 34 schools across Kansas.

Those participating spent the day working with music professionals in one of three groups. The High School Choir, conducted by Paul Neal, Associate Professor of Music at Berry College performed “Leave Her Johnny”, arranged by Daniel Lynch, and “Tuba”, arranged by Michael Marrett. The Changing Voices Choir, conducted by Greg Bontrager, Buhler High School vocal music teacher, and Nicholas Griggs, McPherson High School vocal teacher performed “Vive L’Amour” arranged by Bobby Siltman, and “Wade in the Water” arranged by Dan Davidson. The Unchanged Voice Choir, conducted by Alex Underwood, Hays High School choir teacher, performed “Pie Jesu” by Mary Lynn Lightfoot and “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers arranged by Robert T. Gibson. The final performance was “God Bless America” performed by all choirs combined.

Mark Lucas, Associate Professor of Music, organized the annual event alongside Bontrager, Neal, Griggs, and Underwood. Accompanists were Daniel Masterson, Professor of Music, and Tyler Boehmer, Visiting Associate Professor of Music, Brenda Finch, and Glenna Balsick.

Students attended from the following schools:

Bennington High School in Bennington, K.S.

Buhler High School in Buhler, K.S.

Campus High School in Wichita, K.S.

Hoisington High School & Middle School in Hoisington, K.S.

Inman High School in Inman, K.S.

Ottawa High School in Ottawa, K.S.

Rose Hill High School in Rose Hills, K.S.

Royal Valley High School & Middle School in Mayetta, K.S.

Salina Central High School & Lakewood Middle School in Salina, K.S.

Smoky Valley High School & Middle School in Lindsborg, K.S.

Marion High School in Marion, K.S.

Mission Valley High Schools in Mission Valley, K.S.

Caney Valley Junior and Senior High School in Caney, K.S.

Chaparral Junior & Senior High School in Anthony, K.S.

Ness City Junior and Senior High Schools in Ness City, K.S.

Republic County Junior & Senior High School in Belleville, K.S.

Sacred Heart Junior & Senior High School in Salina, K.S.

Uniontown Junior & Senior High School in Uniontown, K.S.

USD 107 Rock Hill Junior & Senior High School in Mankato, K.S.

USD 392 Osborne Junior & Senior High School in Osborne, K.S.

USD 419 Canton Galva Junior & Senior High School in Canton, K.S.

Chanute Elementary, High School & Royster Middle School in Chanute, K.S.

Derby Middle School in Derby, K.S.

Kansas City Christian School PreK-12 in Prairie Village, K.S.

USD 112 Central Plains Elementary, Junior & Senior High School in Holyrood & Claflin, K.S.

Hays Middle School in Hays, K.S.

Haysville & Haysville West Middle School in Haysville, K.S.

Prairie Hills Middle School in Hutchinson, K.S.

Washington Elementary School in McPherson, K.S.

Frank V. Bergman Elementary School in Manhattan, K.S.

“Real Men Sing is an empowering day for the young men in my vocal program,” says Sonya Battin, Chaparral Jr/Sr High School Vocal Music Director.

“This event is such an important part of our young men’s journey in life. It shows how a bunch of guys can get together, not to compete but just sing! The guys who come for the social part of the day or the great food at Bethany’s cafeteria come home excited that they could participate in something that made them feel good about themselves. That is what it’s all about!!” explains Bontrager

_ _ _