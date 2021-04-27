Over $4 Million in Funding for Kansas Wetland Conservation

The Department of the Interior’s U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has awarded grant funding to conserve bird populations and wetlands in Kansas.

According to U.S. Senator Dr. Roger Marshall, Ducks Unlimited has received a $2 million grant and $2.03 million match in funding to conserve bird populations and wetlands in Kansas.

“Kansas has some of the most magnificent wildlife and wetlands in the country, and conservation efforts must be a priority in our great state,” said Senator Marshall. “I want to leave our world better than we found it and by improving habitats and our environment, we not only care for our wetlands and wildlife, but provide better outdoor recreation opportunities for everyone. These dollars are an important part of the Department of Interior’s conservation efforts so the next generation of Kansans can experience the great outdoors.”

Background:

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Migratory Bird Conservation Commission approved this year’s grants under the North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA).

Ducks Unlimited received a $2 million award and a $2.03 million match in funding for conservation efforts on 4,162 acres across Kansas. These efforts will take place in the following counties: Allen, Anderson, Atchison, Barber, Barton, Bourbon, Brown, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cherokee, Cheyenne, Clark, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Comanche, Cowley, Crawford, Decatur, Dickinson, Doniphan, Douglas, Edwards, Elk, Ellis, Ellsworth, Finney, Ford, Franklin, Geary, Gove, Graham, Grant, Gray, Greeley, Greenwood, Hamilton, Harper, Harvey, Haskell, Hodgeman, Jackson, Jefferson, Jewell, Johnson, Kearny, Kingman, Kiowa, Labette, Lane, Leavenworth, Lincoln, Linn, Logan, Lyon, McPherson, Marion, Marshall, Meade, Miami, Mitchell, Montgomery, Morris, Morton, Nemaha, Neosho, Ness, Norton, Osage, Osborne, Ottawa, Pawnee, Phillips, Pottawatomie, Pratt, Rawlins, Reno, Republic, Rice, Riley, Rooks, Rush, Russell, Saline, Scott, Sedgwick, Seward, Shawnee, Sheridan, Sherman, Smith, Stafford, Stanton, Stevens, Sumner, Thomas, Trego, Wabaunsee, Wallace, Washington, Wichita, Wilson, Woodson, and Wyandotte Counties.

NAWCA grants conserve bird populations and wetland habitat while supporting local economies and outdoor recreational opportunities, such as hunting, fishing and birdwatching. Partners in NAWCA projects include private landowners, states, local governments, conservation organizations, sportsmen’s groups, Tribes, land trusts and corporations.