A Sunday shed fire burns up 100 bales of oats and hay.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that fire crews from RFD #5 were sent to a farm in the 7600 block of E. North Street on Sunday morning around 7:30am after an outbuilding with round bales of hay and oats caught on fire.

Authorities suspect some of the bales were put away wet and led to spontaneous combustion inside the hay.

Owner Greg Martin estimates the loss and damage at $38,500.