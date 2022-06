Salina Police are investigating a business burglary after copper thieves removed thousands of dollars worth of wire from a grain elevator.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that sometime Wednesday between 12:30pm and 8pm, someone entered the former ADM grain elevator in the 300 block of East Ash and removed $30,000 to $40,000 worth of copper wire from a number of control panels.

Police say thy have not yet identified the point of entry and the investigation is ongoing.