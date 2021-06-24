Over $3.5 Million Invested in Rural Kansas

The USDA is investing $3.51 million to equip, rebuild, and modernize essential services in rural areas of Kansas. According to the agency, the investments will directly benefit more than 13,000 Kansans.
The specifics of the Kansas investments are:
- Spearville – A $1,392,000 loan will cover the increased cost of construction materials on a senior living campus consisting of 14 units of skilled nursing and 12 apartments for assisted living. This includes communal dining, an open kitchen and a home-like feeling among the residents and staff. Once the project is complete, it will provide the community with quality senior health care and housing that will allow them to stay closer to family.
- Alma – A $303,300 grant and a $1,173,700 loan will be used to replace portions of the existing gas supply line that runs along Kansas Highway 99 between the city of Wamego and Interstate 70. There will be construction of approximately 28,000 feet of new high-pressure natural gas main. To complete this project the City has acquired grant funds from the Kansas Department of Commerce in the form of a Community Development Block Grant. When the project is completed the city will have a safe and reliable means of getting natural gas to rural residents of their community and the surrounding area.
- Altamont – A $260,000 loan will be used to purchase a commercial fire truck for use by the city of Altamont and Mount Pleasant Township. The new truck will be built with all the standard features thus allowing continued reliable service to residents in the area. This truck will replace their old 1995 model truck that has reached the end of its useful life. Once this project is completed, it will provide rural residents with access to new and improved public safety.
- Humboldt – A $50,000 grant and a $255,000 loan will be used to purchase a custom fire apparatus pumper. The new truck is a diesel, automatic transmission with twice the equipment storage capacity as the current truck. It is Foam-ready, which will expand the types of fires the department can handle. The current truck is 27 years old and lacks safety restraints for some riders.
- Sterling – A $76,000 grant will be used to repair and upgrade several areas of the existing Sterling Medical Center. Upgrades will include mechanical, plumbing, electrical, foundation and structural systems. Once complete, this facility will provide the community with access to new and improved health care services.