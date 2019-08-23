Over 170 Eyeglass Frames Stolen

Salina Police are investigating the theft of a suitcase full of eyewear from a car.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, sometime between 5:30pm Wednesday and 3pm Thursday someone entered an unlocked 2015 Nissan Rogue that was parked on the corner of 11th Street and Washington and stole a black case that held 173 pairs of frames worth $65 apiece.

The case and contents was the property of Kenmark Eyewear of Louisville, KY.

The 32-year-old Salina woman who owns the car contacted authorities after discovering the crime.

Total loss is listed at $11,500.