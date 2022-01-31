Over $15,000 in Horizons Grants Awarded

Over $15,000 in Horizons Grant funding has been awared.

The Salina Arts & Humanities Foundation has approved $15,725 in Horizons Grants for cultural organizations and local artists. The grants were juried and scored by professional panelists with expertise in the granting areas.

According to the organization, Horizons Grants support initiatives that demonstrate a commitment to artistic excellence and community involvement by engaging audience members as active participants. Applicants also are encouraged to develop strategic partnerships to strengthen the reach of their local activities.

Organizational Project grants funded for 2022 are:

Salina Art Center, $6,000 for “2022 Salina Biennial | Contemporary Art from the Mountain Plains Region.” The Salina Art Center will host the 2022 Salina Biennial: Contemporary Art from the Mountain Plains Region May 26 – Sept. 4, 2022, in Salina, Kansas. The Biennial features recent work from visual artists in Kansas, Colorado, Texas, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. Educational workshops, special programming, and short-term artist residencies are scheduled from the pool of selected artists in an effort made to invite a minimum of one artist from each state to participate in a meaningful way.

Salina Symphony, $6,000 for “The American Journey.” The Salina Symphony will partner with the Salina Community Theatre to present “The American Journey” concert in January 2023. The concert will feature Peter Boyer’s “Ellis Island: The Dream of America,” a work that celebrates the American immigrant experience. Innovative in its format, “Ellis Island” brings elements of the theatre and multimedia into the concert hall, employing actors and projected historical images from the Ellis Island archives. In addition to a public concert, it will also be performed for 1,200 grade school students.

Kansas Wesleyan University, $2,025 for “Salina Strings Day.”

Salina Strings Day, scheduled for February 10, 2022, is a community outreach program developed by the Kansas Wesleyan University Department of Music Chair, Dr. James McAllister. Supported by the two guiding principles of artistic excellence and community involvement, Salina Strings Day will promote the strings programs in Salina Public Schools by providing an opportunity for strings students to engage with top-level orchestral musicians in the United States in workshops and performances.

Lana Jordan Developing Artist grants funded for 2022 are:

Paul Alexander, $1,700 for “Help Save Paul Alexander the Hardcore Artist from a Life Without a P.C.” Paul Alexander received funding to purchase a new computer. This purchase will support his ability to sell art online and in art galleries, teaching online, file storage, and cutting time for downloading and uploading large files of art videos and photos. He will hire a builder to construct a computer that is a better fit for his art business and uses new technology mixed with old photo card readers to access exciting digital files.

Enrichment Grants available for application – February 1st through November 15th

Salina Arts & Humanities reviews Enrichment Grant applications on a rolling basis, from February 1 through November 15 each year. For 2022 applicants may apply for up to $1,000 to support the presentation of work, study, training, artistic promotion, purchase of equipment, or travel.

The agency will again accept Organizational Project and Developing Artists Grant applications in November 2022. All grant guidelines and applications are available at salinaarts.com.

Horizons is a privately funded grants program made possible by contributions from more than 50 individuals, foundations, and businesses, along with the Salina Arts & Humanities (SAH)Foundation. The SAH Foundation has provided more than $900,000 in support of more than 420 grants since 1986. Salina Arts & Humanities staff provide grant oversight and administration for Saline County artists and organizations. This public-private partnership remains unique in the state and nation.