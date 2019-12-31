Salina, KS

Now: 41 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 44 ° | Lo: 24 °

Over $1,500 Stolen in Grab and Run

KSAL StaffDecember 31, 2019

Salina Police are looking for a woman who reportedly stole a purse full of cash from an occupied car.

Police Detective Sergeant David Villanueva tells KSAL News that around 1am Tuesday morning, a 19-year-old female was sitting in her 2014 Toyota Prius parked in the 1000 N. 4th Street – when a heavy set female opened her passenger door, grabbed her purse and ran away with $1,600.

Police say the victim left the scene with a friend and when she returned discovered that two windows on her Toyota and been smashed.

Total loss and damage is listed at $2,000.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Over $1,500 Stolen in Grab and Run

Salina Police are looking for a woman who reportedly stole a purse full of cash from an occupied car...

December 31, 2019 Comments

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

December 31, 2019

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni...

Sports News

December 31, 2019

Ring in the New Year Responsibly

Top News

December 31, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Over $1,500 Stolen in Gra...
December 31, 2019Comments
UPDATE: Profane Message W...
December 30, 2019Comments
Walk Off the Holidays Wit...
December 30, 2019Comments
KSAL Chiefs Playoff Trip ...
December 30, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH