Over $1,500 Stolen in Grab and Run

Salina Police are looking for a woman who reportedly stole a purse full of cash from an occupied car.

Police Detective Sergeant David Villanueva tells KSAL News that around 1am Tuesday morning, a 19-year-old female was sitting in her 2014 Toyota Prius parked in the 1000 N. 4th Street – when a heavy set female opened her passenger door, grabbed her purse and ran away with $1,600.

Police say the victim left the scene with a friend and when she returned discovered that two windows on her Toyota and been smashed.

Total loss and damage is listed at $2,000.